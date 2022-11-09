Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $652,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $243.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.67 and a 200-day moving average of $241.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

