Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

