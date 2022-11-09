Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,718 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 20.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.25.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $242.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $245.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

