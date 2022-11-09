Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,990,000 after buying an additional 73,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

