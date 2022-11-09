Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,205 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 143.7% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223,494 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 171,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $770.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

