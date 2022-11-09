Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,824,000 after purchasing an additional 422,415 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 342,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 877,407 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,596. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

