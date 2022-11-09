MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. MeridianLink has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter worth $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.