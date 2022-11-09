Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.