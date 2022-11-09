Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,809 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 145,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in GSK by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 28.8% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 69,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 53.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in GSK by 1.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 121,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.73) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($17.85) to GBX 1,650 ($19.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

