Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,832 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961,000 shares of company stock worth $109,645,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

