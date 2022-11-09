Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,413 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after acquiring an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,724,000 after acquiring an additional 614,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

