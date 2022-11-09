Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %

MACK opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.32. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

