MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $75.46 million and approximately $169,072.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00552864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.16 or 0.28797770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

