Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Markel by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Markel by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Markel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,163.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

