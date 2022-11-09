Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.78. 22,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,728. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

