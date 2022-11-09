Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 72.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,137,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $132.46. 21,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

