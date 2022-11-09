Metis Global Partners LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,706 shares of company stock worth $50,312,081. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.63. 4,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,848. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

