Metis Global Partners LLC Has $795,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $11,472,458. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,467. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

