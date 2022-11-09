Metis Global Partners LLC Has $838,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. 24,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,453. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

