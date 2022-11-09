Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $14.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,117. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,372 shares of company stock worth $42,461,796 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.