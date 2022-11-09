Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 225,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,035,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

