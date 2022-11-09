MetisDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $83.89 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $83.89 million and $8.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $19.10 or 0.00119569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,970.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00037631 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00024503 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00232531 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003761 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 23.10567154 USD and is down -9.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $9,215,921.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.