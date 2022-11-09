MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.50 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.08.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 93.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,863,000 after buying an additional 9,768,606 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,682 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,217,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,780 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

