Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $59.44

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.44, but opened at $61.44. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 7,185 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
