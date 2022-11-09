Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down to $23.94

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $22.51. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 2,786 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
The company has a market cap of $706.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
