Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down to $23.94

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $22.51. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 2,786 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 19.6 %

The company has a market cap of $706.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

