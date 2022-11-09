Mixin (XIN) Price Tops $147.87 on Top Exchanges

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Mixin has a market cap of $88.59 million and $84,154.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $147.87 or 0.00879315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00551125 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,821.08 or 0.28707231 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Mixin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'.XIN is the sole token used by many services in Mixin, especially full node collateral, the DApp creation and API calls. To join the network as a full node, it should pledge at least 10,000 XIN token to establish the initial trust.Every DApp creation will cost some XIN for one time, the cost is determined by the resources the DApp claimed to consume. The Mixin API calls from DApp may cost some XIN depends on the call type and count.All the XIN penalties and fees charged by the network will be recycled to the mining pool.A permanent fixed total of 1,000,000 XIN were distributed to the market at once.400,000 XIN were listed as a XIN/EOS trading pair on BigONE with the price 20 EOS/XIN from Nov 25 until Dec 25. The sale ended as soon as 8,000,000 EOS have been matched.500,000 XIN token were reserved as the incentives for all full nodes and light nodes.50,000 XIN were reserved for the core development team.50,000 XIN were the bonus for whitelist users and campaign.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.