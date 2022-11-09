Mizuho Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $80.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s current price.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

