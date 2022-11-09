Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBRX shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Moleculin Biotech worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.