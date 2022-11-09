Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $1,422,960.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 205,248 shares in the company, valued at $73,014,923.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $12.31 on Wednesday, hitting $343.84. The company had a trading volume of 675,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,504. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.65. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after purchasing an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,495,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

