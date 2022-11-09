Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 34,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 399,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,741,156. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $177.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

