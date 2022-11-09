Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.01. 4,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,101. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

