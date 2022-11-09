Morgan Stanley Boosts BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €68.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €67.00 ($67.00) to €68.00 ($68.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($65.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($67.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($62.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 173,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,143. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

