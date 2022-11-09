Morgan Stanley Lowers Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $11.50

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 39.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Upstart from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Upstart Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.26. Upstart has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

