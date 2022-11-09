Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $256.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.56. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

