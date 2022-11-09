MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $33.98 million and $6.08 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

