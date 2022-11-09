MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.69. MRC Global shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 3,031 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity at MRC Global

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.