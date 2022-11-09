Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $264.36

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.36 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.19). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.42), with a volume of 2,998 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.16 million and a P/E ratio of 617.65.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

