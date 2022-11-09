MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $3.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. MultiPlan traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 20834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

MPLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,583,626.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $709,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MultiPlan by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in MultiPlan by 53.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MultiPlan by 171.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in MultiPlan by 31.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.43.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

