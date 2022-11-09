NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NH opened at $0.32 on Friday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

