National Bankshares Increases Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$22.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.33.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 0.2 %

SDE stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.78. The company had a trading volume of 475,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,564. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$4.98 and a 52-week high of C$16.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28.

Insider Activity at Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$437.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,037,580.72. In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,261,955. Also, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at C$7,037,580.72. Insiders sold 117,525 shares of company stock worth $1,303,540 over the last three months.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

