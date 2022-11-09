National Bankshares Trims Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Target Price to C$138.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

Lassonde Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

LAS.A stock traded up C$0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$114.00. 1,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599. The firm has a market capitalization of C$787.40 million and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$119.10. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$106.62 and a 52-week high of C$175.03.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

