Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NMM stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.08. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Stories

