Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter.
NMM stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $821.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.08.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.22%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NMM. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
