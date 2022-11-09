Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter.

NMM stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $821.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $329,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMM. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

