Neblio Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Neblio has a total market cap of $20.21 million and $7.80 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00006351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,652,318 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.