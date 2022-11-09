NEM Price Reaches $0.0318 on Top Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEM has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $285.76 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00557799 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29051194 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.