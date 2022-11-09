Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 166,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,689,019 shares.The stock last traded at $13.84 and had previously closed at $13.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 37,100 shares of company stock worth $526,233. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Neogen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 12.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 260,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 40.7% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

