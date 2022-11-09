Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Stock Performance

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,114.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.