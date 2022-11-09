Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
