New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Trading Down 5.6%

New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.51. 14,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
New Age Brands Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.
About New Age Brands
New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.
Further Reading
