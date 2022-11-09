Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.72.

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 5.9 %

NEM stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 967.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.