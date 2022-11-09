Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 749 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after purchasing an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,490,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,571,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.49.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.